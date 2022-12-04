Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 250 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

HON stock opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.17.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.