Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 604 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

