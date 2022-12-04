Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,481 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $50.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

