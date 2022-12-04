Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,854 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

