Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 7,942 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 192,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $295,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.83 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.