Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.80.
RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Repligen Price Performance
Shares of RGEN opened at $186.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average is $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $274.09.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Repligen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
