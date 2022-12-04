Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.80.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $186.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average is $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $274.09.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,378 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Repligen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.