Request Hits One Day Volume of $1.80 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Request has a market cap of $92.13 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09209996 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $3,967,687.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

