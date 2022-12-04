Request (REQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. Request has a market capitalization of $93.16 million and $1.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,260.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010544 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00242596 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09209996 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $3,967,687.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

