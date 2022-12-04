Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.19. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 115,409 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$50.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

