Rocket Pool (RPL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $376.78 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $376.78 million and $373,276.45 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $20.09 or 0.00118010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $997.54 or 0.05853620 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00500994 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.01 or 0.30208781 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

