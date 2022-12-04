Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €281.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($289.69) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($134.02) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($242.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($190.72) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($164.95) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

VOW3 opened at €139.02 ($143.32) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a 52 week high of €195.14 ($201.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

