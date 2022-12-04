Royal Bank of Canada Increases Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €85.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €75.00 ($77.32) to €85.00 ($87.63) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($68.04) to €71.30 ($73.51) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded Delivery Hero from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($62.89) to €62.00 ($63.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delivery Hero from €50.00 ($51.55) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.16.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Delivery Hero stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

