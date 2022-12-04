Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$134.21 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market cap of C$185.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$127.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$126.64.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$733,464.87. Insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

