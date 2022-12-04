RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.96 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $57.96 million and $23,210.70 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $17,022.38 or 0.99888264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,405 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,404.95737629 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,995.78371314 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,053.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

