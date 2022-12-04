Saitama Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $46.79 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Saitama token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $46.79 million and $1.36 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,093.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040058 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00242337 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00104536 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,355,098.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars.

