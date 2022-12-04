Samlyn Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Bunge worth $36,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Performance

BG traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.83. 2,621,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

