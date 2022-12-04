Samlyn Capital LLC Has $57.48 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 234.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136,524 shares during the period. Natera accounts for approximately 1.1% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Natera worth $57,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natera by 454.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Natera by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Natera Stock Performance

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 1,113,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,196. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.