Samlyn Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 905,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,558 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $44,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 32.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Crocs by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

CROX traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

