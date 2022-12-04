Samlyn Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,926 shares during the period. Envista makes up 1.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Envista worth $74,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Envista by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

NVST stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. 1,150,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

