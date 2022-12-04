Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $485.36

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 485.36 ($5.81) and traded as high as GBX 517.28 ($6.19). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 514 ($6.15), with a volume of 161,418 shares traded.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £821.15 million and a PE ratio of -9.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 485.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 505.98.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.