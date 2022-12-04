Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

