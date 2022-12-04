Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.