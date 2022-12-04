Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Searchlight Minerals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 42,954 shares trading hands.

Searchlight Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Searchlight Minerals Company Profile

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

