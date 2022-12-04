Secret (SIE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,708.18

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $2,708.18 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00124598 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00219904 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00048939 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00059548 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00476222 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,459.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

