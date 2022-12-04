Sei Investments Co. Acquires 278,582 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.65% of Invitation Homes worth $140,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Raymond James cut Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. 2,377,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,678. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

