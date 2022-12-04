Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Lululemon Athletica worth $134,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.15.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.99. 1,180,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,766. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.