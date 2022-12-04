Sei Investments Co. Purchases 128,427 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Cigna worth $87,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $327.20. 1,301,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,806. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $198.08 and a 52 week high of $331.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

