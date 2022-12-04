Sei Investments Co. Purchases 188,219 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $169,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,992,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,006. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.23 and a 200-day moving average of $284.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

