Sei Investments Co. Purchases 34,027 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $91,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 48.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 297,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

ORCL traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $83.35. 4,798,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,134. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

