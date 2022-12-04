Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,152 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $120,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. 8,741,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

