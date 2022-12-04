Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $45,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAI traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sendas Distribuidora has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

