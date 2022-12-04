SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target Cut to €9.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.31) to €9.50 ($9.79) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGBAF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.28) to €8.00 ($8.25) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a €6.50 ($6.70) price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SES presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.20.

SGBAF opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12. SES has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

