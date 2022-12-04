Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Holdings Cut by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $6,566,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $932,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.69) to GBX 2,950 ($35.29) in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,133.38.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.