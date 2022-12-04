Short Interest in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Drops By 16.4%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 755,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
ACCO Brands Price Performance
ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
