Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Decreases By 15.8%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of AMCX opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $826.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.