Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Decreases By 15.8%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.
AMC Networks Price Performance
Shares of AMCX opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $826.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
