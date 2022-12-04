Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Decreases By 11.2%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 260,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 102,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCSF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,756. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

