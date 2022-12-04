Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Drops By 19.0%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 724,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of BHE opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Benchmark Electronics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 119,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.