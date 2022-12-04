Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Increases By 7.3%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BioLineRx Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. 188,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,351. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.79. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

BLRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at $3,838,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,587,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

