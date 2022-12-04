Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Drops By 10.0%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 506,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 398,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 477,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 102,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 60,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BKCC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 144,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 28.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

