Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Decreases By 11.5%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.2 %

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,747. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,867,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,225,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,992,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 52.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 821,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 283,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 305.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 810,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 610,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.