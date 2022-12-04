Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rises By 12.7%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 509,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $25.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,085.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,933. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,841.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,915.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Booking

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,990,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

