Short Interest in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Drops By 9.1%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,278. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 64,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $66,421.61. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 414,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 212,760 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $1,532,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.