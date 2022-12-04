Short Interest in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Grows By 13.7%

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTRS. William Blair downgraded BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

BTRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTRS remained flat at $9.47 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.25. BTRS has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at BTRS

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $39,888.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,768 shares of company stock worth $1,356,320. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 14.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 11.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 24.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

