Short Interest in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Decreases By 9.2%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BG stock traded down $4.11 on Friday, reaching $94.83. 2,621,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

