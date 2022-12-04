Short Interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Drops By 12.6%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of GOOS traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,394. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

