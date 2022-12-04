Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Declines By 15.6%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 117,191 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 46.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CHMI remained flat at $5.94 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 309,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,403. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.18%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

