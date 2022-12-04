Short Interest in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Declines By 15.2%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ciena alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $7,944,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

CIEN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.77. 1,551,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.