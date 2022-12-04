Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Declines By 17.6%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $74.09. 228,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 89,612 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

