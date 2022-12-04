Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Decreases By 17.9%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

