Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Increases By 13.9%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Cohu Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $35.50. 190,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.55. Cohu has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cohu by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohu (COHU)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.